/Heavy rain paralyses parts of J&K; NH-44 closed, schools shut

Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, triggering landslides, shooting stones, cloudbursts and waterlogging, forcing the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), suspension of school classes in Ramban and Kishtwar districts, and prompting rescue operations in Shopian and Kishtwar.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for all types of traffic after heavy rains caused shooting stones, mudslides and slippery road conditions at multiple locations, particularly near Dawal Bridge in the Samroli area. Officials said the road surface has become highly slushy and unsafe for vehicular movement, while heavy rainfall continues in the Ramban-Banihal sector.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), assisted by Traffic Police personnel, has deployed men and machinery to restore the affected single carriageway. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid travelling on NH-44 until restoration work is completed and the highway is declared safe.

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Amid the worsening weather, all government and private schools in Ramban and Kishtwar districts remained closed on Saturday. The respective Chief Education Officers, acting on directions from the district administrations, ordered educational institutions to conduct online classes to ensure continuity of academics while prioritising the safety of students and staff.

The inclement weather also triggered a cloudburst in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district around 2:30 am, causing a flash surge of water and debris that damaged several houses and other structures. Several vehicles are also believed to have been washed away. The Chatroo-Kishtwar National Highway was closed for vehicular movement following the incident. Police and civil administration teams rushed to the spot and have begun damage assessment and restoration work. Officials said no loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

In south Kashmir's Shopian district, intense rainfall led to severe waterlogging in Pahlipora (Pehlipora), inundating multiple residential houses and a school building. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, launched rescue and evacuation operations, safely shifting affected residents from vulnerable areas. Authorities confirmed that five houses and one school building were affected, while no casualties have been reported.

Relief and restoration operations are underway in all affected areas as officials continue to monitor the evolving situation. Authorities have urged people living in low-lying, flood-prone and landslide-vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay away from streams, nallahs and unstable slopes until weather conditions improve.