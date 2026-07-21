/Heavy rain batters J&K, disrupts highway traffic; rescue operations continue in Poonch, Katra records 245.6 mm in three days

Widespread heavy rainfall continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir, triggering landslides, mudslides, flash flood threats and major traffic disruptions, particularly across the Jammu division, while authorities issued fresh advisories warning of more intense showers over the coming days. The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway remained affected on Tuesday morning after overnight heavy rainfall triggered mudslides and shooting stones at several locations in the up tube between Jakhiani and Chenani. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched clearance operations to restore normal traffic.

Officials said the down tube near Dewal, which had been restored earlier, suffered fresh damage due to the incessant rain. As a result, traffic is currently being regulated through the up tube, which is being used for two-way movement until repairs are completed.

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In Poonch district, the water level in Mendhar Nallah receded to 5.0 feet by 7:30 a.m., remaining one foot below the alert level, offering some relief after concerns over rising water levels. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operation by Surankote Police, in coordination with teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), entered its third day on Tuesday in areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Surankote.

Officials said joint teams are carrying out extensive search and rescue operations following the heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods, landslides and extensive damage to roads and public infrastructure across Poonch district over the past several days.

The district has witnessed widespread disruption, with multiple link roads blocked and several low-lying and hilly areas cut off due to incessant rainfall. Rescue teams are focusing on tracing missing persons, clearing debris from affected areas and extending assistance to families impacted by the disaster in Surankote and adjoining areas. Officials said the operation is continuing, with further details awaited.

The Meteorological Department reported exceptionally heavy rainfall across several districts over the past 24 hours. Katra recorded the highest rainfall at 107.1 mm, followed by Poonch (61.5 mm), Reasi (54.5 mm), Rajouri (49 mm), Jammu (35 mm), Udhampur (28.2 mm), and Kathua (17.5 mm). Additional rainfall recorded after 8:30 a.m. included 93.5 mm in Kathua, 38 mm in Samba, 28 mm in Jammu and 26 mm in Katra.

In the Kashmir Valley, moderate rainfall was reported at several locations, including Awantipora (33 mm), Gulmarg (29.4 mm), Srinagar Airport (27.5 mm), Pampore (25.5 mm), Ganderbal (21.5 mm) and Sonamarg (15.5 mm). According to cumulative rainfall data for the period between July 19 and July 21, Katra emerged as the wettest location in Jammu and Kashmir with 245.6 mm of rainfall. It was followed by Poonch (204.5 mm), Rajouri (186.2 mm), Reasi (184.5 mm) and Udhampur (155.2 mm).

The prolonged spell of rain has triggered flash floods, landslides and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, particularly in Rajouri, Poonch and adjoining districts. The inclement weather has led to loss of life and damage to public and private property, prompting authorities to deploy rescue teams and monitor vulnerable locations round the clock.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy conditions with frequent spells of rain and thundershowers across Jammu and Kashmir from July 21 to 23, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of the Jammu division, especially during afternoon, evening and late-night to morning hours. From July 24 to 27, scattered rain and thundershowers with brief intense showers are expected at isolated places.

The department has warned of possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides, rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The administration has urged residents to avoid venturing near rivers, streams and vulnerable slopes, while advising people in hilly and flood-prone areas to remain alert and follow official advisories until weather conditions improve.