Hours after the India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday evening as explosions were heard across various regions in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. However, as India foiled several Pakistan attacks, it addressed that the Indian Armed Forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan.

Pakistan's military suffered major losses in the four days of continuous fighting, as India retaliated and foiled its attacks in several Indian regions.

On Saturday evening, Colonel Sophia Qureshi addressed a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, and stressed that the Indian Armed Forces inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan — to its "military infrastructures, whether strategic assets or air assets."

She added that the Indian Armed Forces damaged airfields across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Not only that, the Indian Armed Forces damaged Pakistan’s airfields — Skardu, Jacobabad, Sargodha, and Bularika. In addition, Pakistan’s air defence systems and radar systems were also made untenable in the airspace," she said.

Indian Armed Forces also caused such extensive damage to Pakistan's command and control centres, its military personnel and infrastructure that its defensive capabilities were totally destroyed.

"Furthermore, near the Line of Control, Pakistan's command and control centres, logistic installations, military infrastructure and personnel suffered such extensive damage that its offensive and defensive capabilities were destroyed," Colonel said.

She further stressed that India is a secular nation and the Indian armed forces are a "reflection of our constitutional values".

Earlier today, India said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday evening as explosions were heard in various parts of bordering states. Later, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry asked its troops on the ground to exercise restraint.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a special briefing said that the Indian Army is retaliating. "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding has been violated by Pakistan."

