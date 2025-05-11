Hours after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, India said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday evening as explosions were heard in various parts of bordering states. Pakistan Foreign Ministry asked its troops on the ground to exercise restraint.

While responding to media queries regarding India's statement on ceasefire violations, the spokesperson said that the Pakistani forces are handling the situation with "responsibility".

“Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced earlier today. Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," the spokesperson said.

"We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on the ground should also exercise restraint," he added.

Prior to that, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a special briefing hours after the India-Pak ceasefire, said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire, adding that the Indian Army is retaliating.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding has been violated by Pakistan."

Misri stressed, "The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion."

"This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," he added.

Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, a series of explosions were heard in Srinagar and drones were seen in both Srinagar and Kutch, Gujarat.