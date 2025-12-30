/Heading out for New Year’s eve in Delhi? Check Delhi Traffic Police advisory on restrictions and diversions

With large crowds expected across the capital on New Year’s Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory detailing traffic restrictions, diversions, and parking arrangements, particularly around Connaught Place and adjoining areas. According to the advisory, special traffic measures will come into force from 7 pm on Wednesday, December 31, and will remain applicable until New Year’s Eve celebrations conclude. The restrictions will apply to all private and public vehicles, unless exempted by authorities.

The traffic police said the arrangements have been put in place to manage the anticipated rush and ensure the safety of commuters. Motorists have been advised to avoid congested routes, plan their travel in advance, and keep adequate buffer time, especially when heading to ISBTs, railway stations, or the airport.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Traffic restrictions in Connaught Place and nearby areas

As per the advisory, vehicles will not be permitted to move towards Connaught Place beyond specific checkpoints. These include Mandi House, Bengali Market, Gole Market, GPO, Windsor Place, Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane, and the North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover. Restrictions will also be enforced at several major intersections, such as Minto Road–DDU Marg, RK Ashram Marg–Chitragupta Marg, and Kasturba Gandhi Road–Ferozeshah Road.

Restrictions around India Gate

In view of heavy footfall expected near India Gate, traffic movement may be restricted or diverted at locations including O-Point, W-Point, MLNP, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rajpath–Rafi Marg, Mathura Road–Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road, and Zakir Hussain Marg.

Special parking arrangements

To facilitate visitors, designated parking facilities have been arranged at Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and near Gole Dak Khana. Additional parking will also be available along Rakab Ganj Road, Copernicus Marg, DDU Marg, Press Road, RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road, Basant Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road, and several adjoining stretches.

Alternative routes suggested