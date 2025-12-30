In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for reportedly killing her 62-year-old father-in-law by throttling him and continuously thrashing his head on the concrete floor of their house in the Bindapur area of Dwarka in Delhi. The killing was a result of a long-running dispute over sharing family property, according to the Police.

Police said the incident occurred at 10.46 am on December 27 at the family’s residence in Mansa Ram Park. The accused, identified as Geeta, was arrested on the spot, who reportedly admitted to the crime in front of cops, according to a report in the Indian Express.

Police disclosed that Geeta allegedly pushed her father-in-law, Naresh Kumar, a retired engineer of the Indian Air Force, onto the terrace floor, then she sat on his chest, and banged his head against the concrete surface before strangling him. The whole incident was witnessed by her 13-year-old niece and four-year-old son.

In her statement to police, the teenager said her cousin contacted her in panic, claiming his mother was attacking their grandfather. She rushed upstairs and found Geeta assaulting Kumar, after which she called her father, Kapil Kumar, who advised her to seek help from neighbours.

Accused remanded to judicial custody

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a team from the Bindapur police station reached the scene after receiving a PCR call. “Geeta was on the first floor. She stated that she had beaten her father-in-law, who is now unconscious on the roof. Naresh was immediately shifted to the hospital… The crime team and an FSL expert were called at the spot, who inspected and photographed the crime scene and lifted exhibits. During enquiry, it was revealed that there was a dispute regarding sharing of the property,” said DCP Singh.