/Hayli Gubbi volcano ash plumes: India’s Delhi, Gujarat, to be impacted. Here’s what to do

India's Delhi and Jaipur are expected to be affected by the ash plumes of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted on Sunday (Nov 23). The Indian aviation authorities are on alert as the plumes are expected to reach Gujarat's Jamnagar around 5:30 IST. All the flights in that area have been impacted as Indigo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi 6E1433 flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday (Nov 24) due to the expected plumes. An Indian carrier's plane, which landed in Abu Dhabi, has been checked before it will be released to return to India.

"We know the areas impacted by ash plumes and are taking detours to avoid flying there," said a senior official of an Indian carrier.

Akasa said on X Monday, "We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being is our utmost priority."

"We are closely watching the situation. The ashes are learnt to have now moved beyond Oman. We hope the intensity reduces as it crosses the land and ocean while heading towards Delhi and Jaipur," said sources quoted by Times of India.

Indian authorities posted on X, "What to do?" for citizens.

"Nothing, just wear a mask and AQI levels will be somewhat impacted but plume is mostly in lower-mid atmosphere and going up. Expected Flight delays and changes in flight plans if based in Mumbai & Delhi ATC IFR. The sky may look like a duststorm is in progress," the authorities said.