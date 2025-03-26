In India, another gruesome murder has come to light. In Haryana’s Rohtak, a man allegedly buried his tenant alive after discovering that the man was having an affair with his wife.

As per the police, the man, identified only by his first name Hardeep, took the help of his friends to kidnap and bury the tenant alive in a 7-foot deep pit.

Gruesome details emerge

The murder happened in December 2024, in Pantavas village of Charkhi Dadri but the body was recovered recently on Monday (Mar 24). As per reports, the victim, only identified as Jagdeep, was a yoga teacher at the Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, and was renting a portion of Hardeep’s house.

Allegedly, Jagdeep was having an affair with his landlord’s wife. When Hardeep found out about the affair, he reportedly paid some people to dig a 7-foot deep pit under the pretext of a borewell. This pit was later used to carry out his nefarious, murderous intent.

On 24 December 2024, Hardeep, along with his friend,s kidnapped Jagdeep. Taping the victim’s mouth so he couldn’t raise an alarm, they then threw Jagdeep into the deep pit, before proceeding to bury him alive.

Exactly three months after the murder, Jagdeep’s body was recovered on 24 March 2025.

Police investigation

Ten days after the murder, on 3 January 2025, a missing person’s complaint was filed at the Shivaji Colony Police station.

Investigation saw police access Hardeep’s call records, which revealed enough evidence for the murderous home owner’s arrest.

Talking to the press, Crime Investigation Agency unit in charge Kuldeep Singh said that beside Hardeep, “there are other accused in the case, who will be arrested soon”.

“The post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for the report,” he added.

The gruesome murder comes on the heels of the murder of Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajput was killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, who chopped his body into pieces and sealed them in a drum filled with cement.

