/Harivansh re-Elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for a third term; PM Modi lauds 'special day'

Indian parliament's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Friday (Apr 17) re-elected Harivansh Narayan Singh as its Deputy Chairman, with the motion moved by Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda and passed by voice vote in the Upper House. "I declare that Shriman Harivansh has been chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha," said Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, following the vote. In keeping with tradition, Harivansh was escorted to the dais and back to his seat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge welcome Harivansh for third term

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Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge, congratulating Harivansh, struck a warm and lightly humorous note. "I would like to congratulate you for the work you have done here. I am getting another chance to sit with you in the House. You are a good neighbour," he said, drawing chuckles from those around him.

Prime Minister Modi's felicitation remarks traced Harivansh's journey from a village in Uttar Pradesh to the upper chamber of Parliament, touching on his early roots, his education in Kashi, and his long career before entering politics.

Modi noted that the day carried additional significance and said, "Today is April 17, and today is the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. I hope that today, when you (Harivansh) are taking up this responsibility for the third time, on Chandra Shekhar's birth anniversary."

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Harivansh-Chandr Shekhar connection

Harivansh has written extensively on Chandra Shekhar, including the book Chandra Shekhar: The Last Icon of Ideological Politics, co-authored with Ravi Dutt Bajpai.

"The way you have been connected with Chandra Shekhar, your closeness with him — you have been his co-passenger in a way," Modi said. "I think today is a special day for you."