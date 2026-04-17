/Tamil Nadu polls: EPS attacks Stalin for "black shirt drama" over Delimitation

AIADMK Chief and Tamil Nadu's Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin over the ongoing Delimitation controversy. The AIADMK leads the NDA front in Tamil Nadu, which comprises the BJP and other parties. The NDA is taking on the DMK-Congress alliance in the Southern state, which goes to the polls on April 23rd. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's confirmation in Parliament that Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary seat share will not decrease, but increase. Palaniswami said that the truth has “left egg on Stalin’s face”. Stalin had been vociferously opposing Delimitation, which he said would reduce the Parliamentary representation and influence of Southern Indian states. Wearing a black shirt as a mark of protest, Stalin symbolically opposed Delimitation by hoisting a black flag, burning a copy of the Delimitation bill, and warning of massive protests across Tamil Nadu.

EPS attacked the DMK for "deliberately misleading the people to create fear and confusion". The Chief Minister walks into a meeting wearing a black shirt as if Tamil Nadu has been wronged. What kind of leadership is this? When facts change, responsible leaders correct themselves. But Stalin chooses drama over truth, EPS said.

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Pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s Parliamentary seat share has increased from 7.18% to 7.23%, with 59 seats now allocated, the former Chief Minister said, “The numbers are clear. The Centre has acted equitably. The demand we raised has been met. Now who will answer for the lies spread across the state?” he asked.

Accusing the DMK and its allies of running a coordinated misinformation campaign, EPS said, “Their lies have been systematically dismantled. Do not underestimate AIADMK. Even our cadre has more awareness than this government. Not one of their 39 MPs informed the Chief Minister of the clarification. What are they doing in Delhi except warming their seats?” he asked.

Also read | Delimitation Row: Why the government is pegging it to the Women Reservation Law

On the NEET entrance test for medical courses, EPS lashed out at what he called DMK’s duplicity. “They promised abolition (of the NEET exam) with a so-called ‘secret formula’. In the Assembly, the Chief Minister himself admitted that a court ruling stands in the way. This is exactly what we said from day one. They deceived the people for votes and

performed a complete U-turn,” he said about DMK's 2021 poll promise of abolishing NEET.