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Tamil Nadu polls: Actor Vijay unveils Manifesto aimed at women, farmers, fishermen

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Reported By Sidharth MP
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 19:44 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 20:24 IST
Tamil Nadu polls: Actor Vijay unveils Manifesto aimed at women, farmers, fishermen

Actor Vijay announced a slew of promises aimed at various sections of society. Photograph: (TVK)

Story highlights

Vijay attacked Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, saying they were no different from one another. Comparing the manifestos of the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay said that there are hardly any differences between what both parties shared in their respective documents. 

With less than a week to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls(April 23rd), actor-politician Vijay's TVK party has unveiled its manifesto. Ahead of his party's debut election in Tamil Nadu, Vijay announced a slew of promises aimed at various sections of society: 6 free LPG cylinders; 1 sovereign gold and silk saree for brides; Rs.2,500 monthly aid for women heads of households; family health insurance cover for Rs.25lakhs; monthly assistance of Rs.3,000 for elderly, widows, differently abled; Rs.4000 aid for degree-holders who are unemployed, among others.

Speaking at the manifesto launch, Vijay attacked Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, saying they were no different from one another. Comparing the manifestos of the DMK and AIADMK, Vijay said that there are hardly any differences between what both parties shared in their respective documents.

"One party is offering Rs. 10,000, while another is offering coupons for Rs. 8,000; One party is offering refrigerators, while another is offering tokens to buy appliances; both are offering Rs. 12,000 for fishermen and Rs. 2,000 for women," Vijay said. Both parties have taken the same manifesto and issued it after changing the name and colour, he added.

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Referring to the TVK manifesto and his ideas, Vijay said, "We are only announcing whatever is practically possible. After coming to power, we will do much more than promised. You can believe me one hundred percent. I will not cheat you by giving false promises. I will not misuse a Rupee of public funds."

On his plans for Tamil Nadu, Vijay mentioned that he would make the state a $1.5trillion economy by 2036, would introduce an AI ministry, develop an AI city and AI University, offer Rs.15,000cr support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and come up with a district-wise master plan. Vijay's manifesto also mentioned that Government employees who complete five years of service would be granted permanent employment.

Speaking about the two constituencies(Trichy East and Perambur) where he is contesting, Vijay said that those places were "extra special" to him. He promised that he would make monthly visits to his constituencies, where he would meet with the people and fulfil their needs.

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Appealing to the womenfolk, Vijay requested them to show their support for him by drawing Kolams(decorative designs drawn outside the home) of his party's Whistle symbol.

Also read: 'Not political, it's in national interest': PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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