Hardeep Nijjar row: Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from Delhi after India's warning over diplomatic immunity
Story highlights
The India-Canada ties have hit a new low after Canada accused India of being behind the 18 June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an accusation India has denounced as absurd.
A total of fourty one Canadian diplomats have left India after New Delhi's intervention following the row that erupted over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.
New Delhi had asked Ottawa earlier this month to withdraw dozens of its diplomatic staff. India had said, it would proceed with removing the diplomatic immunity if they had remained.
This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.
