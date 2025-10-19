Google Preferred
Happy Diwali 2025 wishes: 100+ quotes, images, WhatsApp messages and more

Want to send wishes to your family, relatives and the close ones? Check the compilation of wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and give your warm, traditional blessings to celebrate the festival of lights. 

The festival of Diwali is here, filled with hope, happiness, and joy. It's a celebration of the victory of good over evil, as per the Hindu epic, Ramayana. The festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama, who returned to his kingdom of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, accompanied by his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, having defeated the demon king Ravana.

As we celebrate the festival, here we have curated heartfelt wishes that you can send to your loved ones!

Warm & Traditional Wishes

  1. Wishing you a very happy Diwali! May the festival be filled with the glow of Diyas, the warmth of love, and the joy of togetherness.
  2. May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life. Have a blessed and Shubh Deepavali.
  3. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with utmost wealth, and Lord Ganesha keep your path clear of obstacles. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.
  4. Sending you my best wishes for a year filled with good fortune and great success. Happy Deepavali 2025.
  5. May this festival of lights illuminate your life and home with joy, health, and endless smiles.

Quotes & Messages for WhatsApp

  1. May your inner light shine brightest this Diwali, because darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that.
  2. Happy Diwali 2025. Let the festive lights brighten your home, but also your spirit and your outlook on life. Embrace the new beginnings.
  3. Diwali is a time to celebrate the victory of good over evil, just like Lord Rama won his victory over Ravan. May you find the strength to overcome all challenges this year.
  4. Just as the Diyas light up the night, may hope and happiness illuminate your soul forever.
  5. May this Deepavali be a reminder to seek and spread joy, kindness, and compassion.

Wishes for Friends & Colleagues

  1. Wishing my bomb people a very Happy Diwali 2025. Have a fun, safe, and sparkling festival.
  2. May your festive season be sweet, your card games be lucky, and your new year be even better. Happy Deepavali, my dearest friend.
  3. Wishing you a Diwali filled with success and new opportunities. Enjoy the festivities to the fullest.
  4. Thanks for being a shining light in my life. Wishing you a wonderful and Happy Diwali.
  5. Cheers to an amazing year ahead. May this Diwali bring you everything you wish for and succeed in your life.

