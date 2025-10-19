Diwali is a festival of lights, happiness, gatherings, sweets, and love. But if you are indulging in the festive spirit with a worry about sugar intake. Don't worry, we have got you covered with delicious sugar-free and diabetes-friendly mithai recipes that are perfect for the occasion.
The festival of lights, Diwali, is here! To help you celebrate without worrying about sugar intake, we're excited to assist you with step-by-step recipes for guilt-free sweets to enjoy with your family and friends during the festivities.
Ingredients:
Milk Powder
Paneer
Ghee
Baking Soda/Powder
Dates
Cardamom
Rose Water
Saffron
Ghee/Oil
Making:
Grab a bowl and add milk powder, paneer, and baking powder. Mix everything well until it becomes a soft dough. Do not over-knead the dough; it should be in a soft form.
Cover the dough with a cloth and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Meanwhile, make a thick syrup. Take a pan, add water, pieces of dates, cardamom, rose water, and saffron to it. Boil it until it becomes a thick slurry.Heat ghee or oil in a deep pan over a very low flame. Grease your palms with ghee and divide the dough into equal portions. Shape each portion into small balls. Gently drop the balls into the oil and fry them until they are deep golden brown. Then, add them to the syrup and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Fox Nuts (Makhana)
Dates
Ghee
Milk
Cardamom powder
Saffron
Assorted Nuts like cashews, almonds, pistachios
Making:
Take a pan, add ghee, and heat it. Add the fox nuts and other nuts and roast them nicely. Once the roasted fox nuts cool down, grind some of them or crush them and make a powder to thicken the pudding.
In another pan, boil the milk, and add dates or sweetener and mix until they are completely dissolved. Then, add cardamom powder and saffron strands. In the last, add the roasted makhanas, the fox nut powder we made and the assorted nuts to the milk mixture, and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Dates (Khajur)
Mixed Nuts
Ghee
Cardamom Powder
Poppy Seeds
Desiccated Coconut
Making:
Heat ghee in a pan and add mixed nuts. Fry them until they become crunchy. Remove the nuts and add poppy seeds; roast them until they turn light golden.
Once the nuts and seeds have cooled, grind them into a powder.
Next, make the date paste by cooking cut pieces of dates in a small amount of ghee until they soften into a sticky paste. Turn off the heat and then do he final step. Add all the nut mixture and the cardamom powder to the date paste, and mix well to bind the ingredients. Shape the mixture into desired forms.
Ingredients:
Desiccated Coconut
Dates (Khajur)
Mix nuts
Ghee
Cardamom Powder
Making:
Crush the nuts in a mixer to make small pieces of them. Then, add dates into a pan with some ghee in it and cook until the mixture becomes sticky. Add desiccated coconut, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness. Once cool, mix everything well and shape the mixture into balls and coat them in desiccated coconut for a nice presentation. Enjoy.
Ingredients:
Dried Figs
Seedless Dates
Mixed Nuts
Ghee
Cardamom Powder
Poppy Seeds
Making:
First, soak the Figs in water and keep them aside. In a small pan, heat some ghee and roast the mixed nuts and poppy seeds for about 1-2 minutes, until they turn aromatic. Drain the soaked figs and grind them into a paste.
Heat ghee in a pan or kadai, add the fig paste, and stir continuously with a spatula and turn off the heat, then add the nuts and cardamom powder. Mix everything well and let it cool. Lastly, shape the mixture into barfi forms and enjoy.