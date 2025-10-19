Ingredients:

Milk Powder

Paneer

Ghee

Baking Soda/Powder

Dates

Cardamom

Rose Water

Saffron

Ghee/Oil

Making:

Grab a bowl and add milk powder, paneer, and baking powder. Mix everything well until it becomes a soft dough. Do not over-knead the dough; it should be in a soft form.

Cover the dough with a cloth and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Meanwhile, make a thick syrup. Take a pan, add water, pieces of dates, cardamom, rose water, and saffron to it. Boil it until it becomes a thick slurry.Heat ghee or oil in a deep pan over a very low flame. Grease your palms with ghee and divide the dough into equal portions. Shape each portion into small balls. Gently drop the balls into the oil and fry them until they are deep golden brown. Then, add them to the syrup and enjoy!