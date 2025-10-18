/7 Best Non-English shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime and other

Non-English dramas depict a perspective into their story. Despite language barriers, it definitely leaves its impression on people worldwide through emotion and phenomenal artistry. Check the combined list of the non-English shows that are hard to resist watching.
People across the world are leaning more on non-English shows and movies as they showcase them with great thrillers and heartfelt drama. From Squid Games, a Korean thriller, to My Brilliant Friend, an Italian heartfelt drama. Here is the list of the shows you can watch if you like powerful storytelling and rich cultures.
Where to watch: Netflix
A three-season show that follows the life story of Arsène Lupin, who is the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, and is upset with his father for an injustice caused by a wealthy family. His portrayal in the drama makes it worth watching, following his genius mind set for planning a heist in a very thrilling, witty, and stylish way, which definitely makes it perfect.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film is based on a novel, which is an Italian-language TV drama that depicts a gripping story of the long-lasting friendship of two women, Elena "Lenù" Greco and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo, in a working-class neighbourhood of Naples, Italy.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic, magical series that follows an innocent girl who awakens a thousand-year-old, spirited genie sealed in a lamp for a long time. The plot turns when the genie asks the girl if he can grant three life-changing wishes.
Where to watch: Netflix
Netflix's most-watched German mystery sci-fi series revolves around the disappearance of two children in the town of Winden. Initially, the incident reveals the complicated relationships and a dark, secret history of four families.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A two-season Norway show focuses on the two people who were named as Beforeigners, who mysteriously make their way to Norway, to investigate a murder with the victim being a Stone Age woman. The show includes a police detective named Lars Haaland and Alfhildr Enginsdottir, a Viking-era woman.
Where to watch: Netflix
The one-season show centres on the Tawara family, who are the last remaining ninja clan, and have retired from their secret life. The story starts with their continuous efforts to give themselves a normal one.
Where to watch: Netflix
The highest-grossing series portrays a group of people who got trapped on an island because of greed for money. The participants engage in a series of games. One of the players, named Hwang Dong-hyuk, competes in deadly versions of children's games and ultimately wins a large cash prize.