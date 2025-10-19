LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Diwali Decoration Ideas 2025: Easy Rangoli designs ideas that you can try

Diwali Decoration Ideas 2025: Easy Rangoli designs that you can try

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 17:10 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 17:10 IST

Who doesn't love to make Rangoli? From children to adults, everyone looks forward to Diwali to decorate their homes beautifully and elegantly. We have compiled some simple yet effective Rangoli ideas that you can try for Diwali 2025.

Diwali 2025: Rangoli Ideas for your home
1 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Diwali 2025: Rangoli Ideas for your home

This year, honour the festival of lights and happiness with your family and close ones by creating a beautiful rangoli in your home to enhance its vibrancy and spirit. Check some ideas that you can try, which we have compiled below.

Floral Rangoli
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Floral Rangoli

Try this simplest and most aromatic idea, in which you only need a variety of flowers. Take some fresh flower petals, such as marigolds, roses, and mango leaves, to create round designs just like the image portrays. You can organise them in multiple layers and make a basic lotus shape in the centre.

Religious Motifs
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Religious Motifs

To create a religious rangoli that features a swastika and Om, use rice flour for the white colour and colourful sand to draw the design. Definitely, it will make that part of the house more attractive and vibrant, which will evoke a sense of purity and applause. In the end, place a diya in the centre and around the rangoli to illuminate the art.

Peacock-Themed Rangoli
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Peacock-Themed Rangoli

This simple yet elegant design showcases the national bird of India, the Peacock. Use bright blues, greens, and gold colours to create the feathers. To put more details into it, highlight the shape with white sand or rice flour and make the eye-spot pattern along with the feathers in a circular frame.

Floating Rangoli
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Floating Rangoli

This is one of the best rangolis you can recreate with effortless work. Place a brass pot on your living room's centre table, then create your artistry on the water's surface by putting lightweight things such as flowers, petals, and floating candles and small diyas.

3D Rangoli
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

3D Rangoli

Recreate this most elegant yet vibrant rangoli idea by using the shading method with your choice of colours to give the impression of shadow and depth, with more designs like flowers or abstract, which seem to emerge.

Trending Photo

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?
10

In Pics | What items were stolen from Paris’ Louvre in robbery?

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets
5

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn McGrath, 5 bowlers fastest to 450 Test wickets

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more
11

Diwali 2025: 10 binge-worthy festive movies to watch with family on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list
5

Meet top 5 Indian pacers with most international wickets, check who tops the list

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival
7

Diwali special: Not just India, these foreign countries also celebrate the festival