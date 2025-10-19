Diwali Decoration Ideas 2025: Easy Rangoli designs that you can try

Who doesn't love to make Rangoli? From children to adults, everyone looks forward to Diwali to decorate their homes beautifully and elegantly. We have compiled some simple yet effective Rangoli ideas that you can try for Diwali 2025.
This year, honour the festival of lights and happiness with your family and close ones by creating a beautiful rangoli in your home to enhance its vibrancy and spirit. Check some ideas that you can try, which we have compiled below.
Try this simplest and most aromatic idea, in which you only need a variety of flowers. Take some fresh flower petals, such as marigolds, roses, and mango leaves, to create round designs just like the image portrays. You can organise them in multiple layers and make a basic lotus shape in the centre.
To create a religious rangoli that features a swastika and Om, use rice flour for the white colour and colourful sand to draw the design. Definitely, it will make that part of the house more attractive and vibrant, which will evoke a sense of purity and applause. In the end, place a diya in the centre and around the rangoli to illuminate the art.
This simple yet elegant design showcases the national bird of India, the Peacock. Use bright blues, greens, and gold colours to create the feathers. To put more details into it, highlight the shape with white sand or rice flour and make the eye-spot pattern along with the feathers in a circular frame.
This is one of the best rangolis you can recreate with effortless work. Place a brass pot on your living room's centre table, then create your artistry on the water's surface by putting lightweight things such as flowers, petals, and floating candles and small diyas.
Recreate this most elegant yet vibrant rangoli idea by using the shading method with your choice of colours to give the impression of shadow and depth, with more designs like flowers or abstract, which seem to emerge.