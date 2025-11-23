/Gurugram horror: Severed remains of minor girl found near KMP expressway, police suspect 'black-magic ritual'

Severed body parts of a minor girl were discovered this week along the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) green belt near Udepuri village in the Manesar, Gurugram district of Haryana on Wednesday evening. It led the police to suspect the killing was linked to a “black-magic ritual".

According to a report in News 18, officials confirmed that the remains included a decapitated head and a left leg. Forensic teams also recovered chopped hair and braided strands at the site. Investigators believe the victim, thought to be between six and ten years old, may have been killed as part of a ritual sacrifice.

A senior investigating officer added that the injuries indicated the body parts were separated using a sharp weapon, likely in one or two strikes. Blood traces on the recovered parts indicated that they were possibly placed deliberately on the ground as part of a ritual.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The remains of the young girl were discovered by a farmer on Wednesday evening and who later alerted the cops. Investigators suspected that the murder took place three to four days before the recovery. In response to the incident, a murder case has been filed with the Gurgaon Police against unidentified suspects.

According to a report by the HT, a senior police officer, who wished to remain unidentified, said, "The recovery of chopped braids and chopped hair of the severed head strongly indicates that the girl, estimated to be six to 10 years old, was probably murdered as a sacrifice during some black magic ritual.”

The investigation is still underway

The officer confirmed that there were traces of bloodstains on the severed parts, which were likely formed by pouring blood on them. “The body was severed with a very sharp weapon, and parts of it were disposed of in the green belt along the KMP by the killer after reaching the spot,” he added.

Officers familiar with the investigation said Monday’s autopsy will shed more light on how the girl was killed, the type of weapon used, and the number of blows. Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said teams are collecting both human and technical intelligence to identify the victim and track down the suspect.