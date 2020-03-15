Gunfight rages in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 militants killed  

By Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain

Four militants were killed following a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Watrigam village of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday early morning.

A joint team of 40 and 164 CRPF and Army's 19 RR and SOG (Jammu and Kashmir police) of Anantnag launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam village.

As the joint team of forces tightened the cordon around the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Police say four militants were killed during the exchange of firing.

Identity of militants is yet to be ascertained.

A search operation is going on, police said.