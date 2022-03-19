Gulmarg hosts national snowshoe championship

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in collaboration with snowshoe federation today organized a national level tournament in Ski resort Gulmarg. Around 11 teams participated in the tournament from various states of the country. Teams of ITBP and Army participated as well.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department has been pushing for various winter sports activities in the valley. They have been adding various new sports activities to the already famous ski and snowboarding and now they have added snow cycling, snow rugby and the latest one is snow race.

Also read | After 2 years of lull, Vrindavan drenched in colours as people celebrate Holi

''There are teams from 11 states and the best thing is that you have teams from 11 states including tropical places like south India's Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry. We have three categories for the racing event. And this will be a starting platform for these sportspeople to start their career. Those who win in today's games would be a part of the Indian team who will later represent India at various International Events. '' said Zeeshan Khan, Assistant Director, Tourism Kashmir.

The sports persons from across the country had come for the event. Athletes took this opportunity to be a part of winter sports to further boost their stamina. The athletes from across the country appealed to the government to further develop the infrastructure so Gulmarg can become a learning ground for them.

Also read | Abdullah hits out at Kashmir Files filmmakers, says lies projected in movie

''I am a part of winter sports teams, and I am a bronze medallist from Japan. I have been winning medals for the state for many years now. These winter sports events will further boost players to take up the sports. It will inspire youngsters from across the country to take up sports as their career. Gulmarg is so important for us to perfect our training. '' Muzamil Ahmad, Racer.

An athlete, Vishal Vishnu has been consecutively participating in the run and won Gold this year as well as the last. He says he practices running on the beach.

''I am a runner and have been practising for a long time. I won last year also and this year too. I hope this game is included in the Olympics and we get to participate. '' said Vishal Vishnu.

Gulmarg is being promoted as one of the best winter sports destinations. Many events were organized by the tourism department in the last few years. Now the government is working on developing the infrastructure to create a place where international level tournaments and competitions can be held.

''Snowshoe is one of the fastest picking winter sports games. We as Gulmarg are all over the globe. We are promoting tourism at every level whether it's regarding sports or other activities. We are the best Ski destinations in the world. We are working on building the infrastructure better to organize many more international events. '' said Ghulam Jeelani, CEO, GDA.

The government plans to hold many such events in the future.