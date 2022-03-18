Omar Abdullah hits out at filmmakers of Kashmir Files, says lies projected in the movie

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has hit out at the filmmakers of Kashmir Files and told lies have been projected in the movie. It wasn't the NC government in 1990 but a governor’s rule under VP Singh’s regime.

Omar was addressing a rally today in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, where he spoke about the film. He also asked the director whether it was a documentary or a Bollywood film.

''Many lies are projected in The Kashmir Files movie. It wasn't the NC government in 1990 but a governor’s rule under VP Singh’s regime and the Governor was Jagmohan. BJP was ruling at the centre,'' said Omar Abdullah.

''Why haven't you shown that in the movie. You have shown Farooq Abdullah and not the reality. If Kashmiri pandits have died, we all are sad about it. But Muslims have died too. There are Muslims also who left and didn't return. Sikhs also left. We need to create an atmosphere to bring them back,'' he added.

Omar also said that the National Conference has always worked for the return of Kashmiri Pandits safely to the valley. But if movies like these are made, the makers want to make sure that these people should not return.

“But Kashmir Files movie film makers don't seem to be wanting the return of Kashmiri Pandits,” said Abdullah.