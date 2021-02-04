Govt says 97% of those who took Covid-19 shots are satisfied with experience

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that 97 per cent people who have received COVID-19 vaccine are satisfied and the results are based on the feedback registered by vaccinated people through IT Ministry's feedback platform.

He said, Madhya Pradesh ranks first in immunising the state's healthcare workers and the state has immunised 73 per cent of its health care workers in just 18 days.

“In all, 5,12,128 have responded and over 97% of them said they were satisfied with the vaccination experience," he said.

"India has become the fastest nation to reach 4 million Covid-19 vaccinations. It took only 18 days to administer the first 4 million vaccines,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He added: “While we are doing the immunization of healthcare and frontline workers across the country, we are using 1,239 private as vaccination session sites. At the same time, we are using 5,912 public hospitals as vaccination sites.”

On 30 January 2020, India recorded its first coronavirus case. A year has passed since, and vaccinations are gradually picking up. After losing more than 154,000 people to the pandemic, India has now become the fastest in the world to give more than 4 million vaccine doses.

