Google doodle celebrates India's 76th Independence Day with colourful gif

Google is celebrating India's 76th Independence Day with a colourful doodle. Taking into account the tradition of kite flying on the occasion, the doodle shows men and women flying kites, with another woman making them. The kite gif has been illustrated by Kerala-based guest artist Neethi.

Independence Day 2022 Doodle "depicts the culture around kites - from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. The vast expanse of sky brightly speckled with soaring kites is a colourful symbol of the great heights we have achieved. The GIF animation adds dynamism and brings the doodle alive."

Talking about the creation, Neethi said, "The age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities."

"Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression, many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence. They fly as high as skyscrapers, birds and I'd like to believe the sun!," the artist further said.

Kite flying was a part of India's independence movement as Indian revolutionaries used to fly kites with slogans and messages to protest British rule. This is one of the reasons why kite flying is such an important part of the celebrations.