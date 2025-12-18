/Ghaziabad landlady goes to tenant couple for rent, found dead in suitcase

A couple in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, has been arrested for allegedly murdering their landlady when she demanded payment of the pending rent. The 48-year-old deceased, identified as Deepshikha Sharma, was recovered from a suitcase in the flat she had rented out, leading to the arrest of tenants, Ajay Gupta and Akriti Gupta. The incident took place at the Aura Chimera residential complex in the Raj Nagar Extension of Ghaziabad.

According to a report by NDTV, police stated that Deepshikha Sharma and her husband, Umesh Sharma, own two flats in the society. They live in one, and the other flat has been rented to the Guptas. Investigators revealed the couple had failed to pay rent for nearly four months, prompting Deepshikha to visit their flat on Wednesday to seek payment. Her husband was away at the time.

CCTV footage reveals the crime

When she did not return, her domestic help, Meena, began searching for her. Suspicious responses from the tenants and CCTV footage showing Deepshikha entering but not leaving the flat led to a police alert.

Meanwhile, the couple were seen leaving the building with a large suitcase. But before they could leave by auto-rickshaw, the maid, Meena, stopped them and forced them to return to their flat. "I told them that they cannot go anywhere till Didi is found," an inconsolable Meena said.

After the cops arrived at the flat, they began searching, and later, a shocking revelation surprised everyone when Deepshikha Sharma's body was found in a suitcase. Police suspected that when Deepshikha visited them for pending rent, an altercation broke out among them, prompting them to murder her and put the body in the suitcase to dispose of. "I told her (Deepshikha) not to go to their home alone. I told her I would come with her. But she still went alone," Meena said.