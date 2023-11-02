Get, set, arrest? What will happen if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is detained by ED

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before country's economic intelligence watchdog Enforcement Directorate on November 2 has raised many questions. The most pressing question raised by the leaders of over a decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains if the ED will end up arresting Kejriwal.

Two other top AAP leaders, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly from Delhi's Patparganj constituency, Manish Sisodia, and an AAP member of Indian parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh, have already been arrested in connection with an alleged excise policy scam.

But what will happen if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the ED?

A number of AAP leaders have claimed that if Arvind Kejriwal, the serving Chief Minister of India's National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi — who was elected for the third time in 2021 — the Delhi government will be "run from jail".

Also watch | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal excise policy scam investigation; ED conducts raids | WION Newspoint × AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency ANI about the party's plan if Kejriwal is taken into custody.

"It would be decided by the senior leaders of the party. But if the whole party is in jail, then the government and the party would run from jail. And this is what the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) wants everyone should be in jail… They want free education, free electricity, free water, free pilgrimage, hospitals, and mohalla clinics to stop but Arvind Kejriwal will not let this happen…", said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Is a chief minister immune from arrest?

India's constitution shields the President of India and the governors of state from both civil and criminal prosecutions. Chief Ministers too are not covered under this immunity during their tenure in office.

Serving prime ministers too, are, not immune from prosecution or arrest. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was prosecuted by Allahabad High Court in 1975 for electoral malpractices. While the court did not give her a jail-term, it declared the election verdict in the Rae Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency "null and void", and barred Gandhi from holding elected office for six years.

No chief minister or prime minister serving in office has ever been arrested before.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav resigned as chief minister following the issuance of an arrest warrant in connection with the fodder scam scandal. Before Lalu surrendered himself, his wife Rabri Devi was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar and elected as the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's legislative party in his presence.