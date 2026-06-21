/Geopolitics of wellness: How Yoga became a global bridge

Yoga, an ancient practice rooted in India, has evolved far beyond its traditional role as a system of physical and mental well-being. Today, it stands at the intersection of culture, diplomacy, and global influence, making it a significant element in what can be described as the “geopolitics of wellness”.

The adoption of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014 marked a turning point in yoga’s global journey. Since then, millions of people across continents have embraced yoga, not only as a fitness routine but also as a tool for mindfulness, stress management, and holistic health. This widespread acceptance has transformed yoga into one of India’s most successful soft power exports.

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Wellness as diplomacy

In an era where nations seek influence through culture and ideas rather than military strength alone, wellness has emerged as a powerful diplomatic asset. Yoga allows countries and communities to connect through shared values of harmony, balance, and well-being. International yoga events organised by Indian missions worldwide have strengthened people-to-people ties and promoted intercultural understanding.