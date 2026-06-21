/Geopolitics of wellness: How Yoga became a global bridge

Yoga, an ancient practice rooted in India, has evolved far beyond its traditional role as a system of physical and mental well-being. Today, it stands at the intersection of culture, diplomacy, and global influence, making it a significant element in what can be described as the “geopolitics of wellness”.
The adoption of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014 marked a turning point in yoga’s global journey. Since then, millions of people across continents have embraced yoga, not only as a fitness routine but also as a tool for mindfulness, stress management, and holistic health. This widespread acceptance has transformed yoga into one of India’s most successful soft power exports.
Wellness as diplomacy
In an era where nations seek influence through culture and ideas rather than military strength alone, wellness has emerged as a powerful diplomatic asset. Yoga allows countries and communities to connect through shared values of harmony, balance, and well-being. International yoga events organised by Indian missions worldwide have strengthened people-to-people ties and promoted intercultural understanding.
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The significance of yoga has grown even further in the post-pandemic world. As governments and health organisations focus on preventive healthcare and mental resilience, yoga offers a low-cost and accessible pathway to healthier societies. Its relevance extends beyond individual wellness to broader discussions on public health and sustainable living.