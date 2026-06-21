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Geopolitics of wellness: How Yoga became a global bridge

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 22:24 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 22:25 IST
Geopolitics of wellness: How Yoga became a global bridge

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Yoga has evolved into a key element of India’s soft power and wellness diplomacy, connecting global populations through shared values of harmony, mindfulness, and low-cost preventive healthcare post-pandemic.

 

Yoga, an ancient practice rooted in India, has evolved far beyond its traditional role as a system of physical and mental well-being. Today, it stands at the intersection of culture, diplomacy, and global influence, making it a significant element in what can be described as the “geopolitics of wellness”.

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The adoption of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014 marked a turning point in yoga’s global journey. Since then, millions of people across continents have embraced yoga, not only as a fitness routine but also as a tool for mindfulness, stress management, and holistic health. This widespread acceptance has transformed yoga into one of India’s most successful soft power exports.

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Also read: How Yoga’s global success highlights India’s soft power paradox

Wellness as diplomacy

In an era where nations seek influence through culture and ideas rather than military strength alone, wellness has emerged as a powerful diplomatic asset. Yoga allows countries and communities to connect through shared values of harmony, balance, and well-being. International yoga events organised by Indian missions worldwide have strengthened people-to-people ties and promoted intercultural understanding.

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Also read: The Asana of statecraft: How Yoga and diplomacy shape India’s global image

The significance of yoga has grown even further in the post-pandemic world. As governments and health organisations focus on preventive healthcare and mental resilience, yoga offers a low-cost and accessible pathway to healthier societies. Its relevance extends beyond individual wellness to broader discussions on public health and sustainable living.

Also read: From Indus Valley to Instagram: 5,000 years of yoga and journey of civilization

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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