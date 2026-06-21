/The Asana of statecraft: How Yoga and diplomacy shape India’s global image

There is a certain high in witnessing the world come together to celebrate and practice one of India’s most ancient practices of Yoga on International Yoga Day every year. While a state’s global standing is traditionally forged through treaties and trade pacts and strategic alliances, Yoga perhaps has done more for India’s image in recent years than decades of formal diplomacy.



The question is not which force or factor has helped India achieve more, it is important to note how all these factors operate in tandem.

The true narrative is one of perfect synergy, where cultural soft power and strategic, conventional diplomacy have helped to elevate India’s global presence.

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Yoga as the Visual Ambassador

Long before a diplomat ever shakes hands in a foreign capital, Yoga has already introduced India to the global imagination. It serves as a uniquely non-threatening, universally accessible ambassador of India. In an era obsessed with holistic health, mindfulness, and wellness, Yoga offers the world a tangible piece of Indian philosophy. It attracts scores of tourists from across the world to India in a bid to learn more about the ancient practice.

Yoga has helped in bypassing the friction of geopolitics in many cases and connected directly with everyday global citizens. When millions of people from New York to Tokyo roll out their mats, they are participating in a shared cultural ritual rooted in Indian heritage.

This organic connection humanises India, branding it not just as a developing economic market, but as a historic custodian of global well-being and inner peace.

Sealing the Deal with Statecraft

It is important to note that cultural goodwill cannot alone lead to diplomacy. A country’s diplomatic relations with the world depend on several factors. Yoga can be seen a cultural factor to enhance that diplomacy and mark India’s presence on the global stage.

It cannot, however, negotiate bilateral trade agreements, secure borders, or navigate complex geopolitical shifts. This is where formal diplomacy takes the lead, transforming cultural warmth into tangible political equity.

The ultimate manifestation of this synergy occurred in 2014, when Indian diplomacy successfully championed the UN resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga. It was a masterstroke of statecraft using a cultural asset to achieve a massive diplomatic victory.

Today, when Indian leaders host foreign dignitaries or engage with the diaspora, Yoga is frequently used as a tool of ice-breaking public diplomacy. Cultural appeal opens the door, establishing a baseline of trust and admiration, while strategic diplomacy walks through that door to secure hard economic and political partnerships.