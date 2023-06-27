Gangster Goldy Brar threatens to kill Salman Khan over blackbuck killing: 'We'll keep trying'

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar made alarming statements, threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan unless he apologises for killing a blackbuck in 1998, an act that deeply hurt the sentiments of the Bishnoi community who consider animals sacred. While speaking to India Today, Brar also claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and expressed his intention to kill Salman Khan. Following the threats, reports indicate that Brar has fled Canada. These statements come in the wake of several threatening calls and letters received by Salman Khan in recent months, leading to increased security outside his house by the Mumbai Police.

Brar emphasised that killing Salman Khan is his life goal, stating that an apology from Lawrence Bishnoi, whom he referred to as "Bhai saheb," is unlikely. "Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know," he said (quoted by Hindustan Times).

Admitting to killing Sidhu Moosewala, Brar justified it as a necessary lesson due to Moosewala's arrogance and misuse of political and financial power. Bishnoi had previously confessed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Salman Khan was among his top targets.

In response to the threats, Salman Khan expressed his belief in a higher power and acknowledged the inevitability of events unfolding, stating that he remains cautious and surrounded by security personnel.

Increased security at Salman Khan's home

The Mumbai Police had increased security measures around actor Salman Khan's residence following recent threats received by email. Furthermore, last year, Khan and his father Salim Khan were threatened with death. Salim Khan's security team found a letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he routinely went for his morning jog.

What is the Salman Khan - Blackbuck case?

The case revolves around an alleged incident of blackbuck killing during the filming of the movie Hum Saath-Saath Hain in the forests near Jodhpur in 1998. Salman Khan, along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, and Tabu, faced accusations of poaching endangered antelopes under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Additionally, Khan was charged under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for the possession and use of firearms with an expired license.