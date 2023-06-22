Singer Honey Singh alleges 'death threat' from Goldy Brar, accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder

On Wednesday (June 21), Singh addressed the press and said, "I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people."



The police have revealed that Singh's manager Rohit Chabra allegedly received a threat call on 16 June, in which the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded Rs 5 million.



Singh met the Delhi police commissioner on Wednesday and asked for security. Singh also alleged that his staff had received voice notes from 'international numbers'.



"Thereafter his manager received random calls and voice messages for extortion from the same number. On receipt of the complaint, prompt action has been taken and a case got registered at PS Special Cell," the police said.



Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. Hours after his death, Brar had claimed in a Facebook post that he had orchestrated the murder of the singer to avenge the killing of another gangster. Brar is known to be a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently serving jail time in Delhi's Tihar jail.



In May 2023. Brar's name was added to Canada's list of the top 25 most wanted fugitives by Interpol-Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team. Brar is reportedly in Canada and according to the official release, poses a threat to public safety. The statement added that the offences committed by him in India are of a 'very serious nature.'