Gamers rejoice! Krafton's BGMI set to return after Indian government's 10 month ban

Banned by the government, popular mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to make a comeback in the Indian market on a three-month trial run. Krafton, the South Korean developer of the battle royale game said it had secured approval from the Indian authorities to resume the game and its related operations.

BGMI was banned in July 2022 by New Delhi citing security concerns. However, according to news reports, Krafton managed to receive the approval after months of engagement with the government, Though some restrictions remain on the app, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s deputy IT minister said the game had been granted a “trial approval” for three months.

“We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken,” Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Grateful to the Indian government: Krafton Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, Inc. India expressed gratitude towards the government for allowing the popular game, back in the market.

"We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months."

"At Krafton, Inc., we are deeply committed to the Indian gaming ecosystem. Our approach has always been India-first, which serves as the foundation of all our efforts," he added.

Meanwhile, Vibhor Kukreti, head of government affairs at Krafton who engaged with New Delhi said Krafton was a responsible organisation and that the company will take necessary steps to facilitate a proper gaming ecosystem.

"Krafton, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth," said Kukreti.

Notably, Krafton launched BGMI in India after its previous offering PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned in India as China's Tencent held the publishing rights for it. PUBG was one of the biggest games in India with over 50 million monthly active users before the government brought the sledgehammer on it.

