G7 outreach summit: PM Modi gives mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'

With Covid pandemic continuing to impact many parts of the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of "One Earth, One Health" at G7 outreach summit

India, along with South Africa, South Korea & Australia have been invited by UK for the G7 outreach summit taking place in Cornwall. PM Modi joined the summit virtually.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM's mantra of "One Earth, One Health" at the meet and conveyed her strong support for it.

During the meet, the India-South Africa proposal at World Trade Organisation (WTO) for Covid vaccine patent wavier was referred. Australian PM Scott Morrison during the summit, recalling his discussions with PM Modi about Covid vaccine patent wavier conveyed his country's strong support to it.

Last week, WTO was able to achieve consensus on it with India calling for early conclusion of text-based negotiations.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for supply of Covid vaccine raw materials to major vaccine producers like India for mass production of vaccines. He had mentioned this at a press conference ahead of the summit too. At the press conference, he highlighted that intellectual property (IP) should never be a barrier to access vaccines & also the need to work on the proposal for a time-and space-limited exemption of IP.