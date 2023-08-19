From railway station tears to capturing dreams: The journey of photographer Vicky Roy

"I am originally from Purulia in the Indian state of West Bengal," began Photographer Vicky Roy as he reminisced about his humble beginnings. He unfolded his story by talking about a big decision he made at the tender age of 11 – to run away from home.

"The conditions in my family were not good," he recalled.

Driven by the belief that cities held the promise of fame and fortune, he stole money from his uncle's pocket and boarded a train to Delhi, uncertain of what lay ahead.

A glimmer of hope

Stranded at the Delhi railway station, tears streaming down his face, Vicky was approached by some ragpickers, children his own age. "We can be good friends," they offered. Vicky joined them in rag-picking, and later worked at a dhaba (Hindi word for a roadside restaurant).

Amidst this struggle, someone at the restaurant encouraged him to prioritise education over labor. He took Vicky to the Salaam Baalak Trust in Delhi's Paharganj.

"Apna Ghar," the shelter home under the trust, welcomed him into an environment where school and diverse activities transformed his outlook.

"There were around 50 children there, including myself. Some of those kids used to do theatres, some would attend dance classes, and some would learn Karate. While I was doing theatres I realised there is not much I could do in that field."

He adapted to this new life, but it was photography that sparked his passion.

Despite doubts about his academic background, he pursued his interest, learning the art of photography as an assistant to a Delhi photographer Anay Mann.

"I started assisting him. He used to give me Rs 3000 per month as a salary. After working there for two months, I took a loan of Rs 28,500 from Salaam Baalak to purchase a camera - a Nikon S80. I used to pay back 500 every month to clear my loan."

Navigating life's challenges

With a meager income, Vicky faced financial hardships but remained undeterred.

"Sometimes, I used to work as a waiter at weddings," he shared with WION, describing his determination to survive.

Life in a rented apartment, living with his friends, in Delhi's Mehrauli area was marked by frugality. They bought inexpensive cloth from Chor Bazar. He traveled while hiding his face at the last seat on Blue Line buses, to avoid ticket and to make ends meet.

Success through lens

In 2007, Vicky's first solo exhibition, "Street Dream," took him on a journey beyond imagination. Supported by the British High Commission, this exhibition propelled him onto international platforms, from London to South Africa and Vietnam.

The recognition only grew as the photo documented the World Trade Center's reconstruction in New York.

"New York gave me confidence as I saw a lot of Japanese and Europeans there had poor English but they work there with confidence. So there I got the idea that if your work is good, language does not matter."

He was also called to London to have lunch with Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace in the UK.

He was awarded the MIT Media Fellowship in 2014. Because of his Ink Talk fellowship, he was taken for talks to Harvard University, Facebook headquarter, Google headquarters, Pentagon, and World Bank.

He was also listed as Forbes Asia's 30 under 30 in 2016. My first monograph ‘Home Street Home’, published by the Nazar Foundation (New Delhi, India) was released at the second edition of the Delhi Photo Festival (Sept-Oct, 2013).

Essence of giving back

He engaged in projects for societal benefit through his photography. His German friend built a skate park in Madhya Pradesh and he donated his artwork during its construction and frequently visited for shoots.

In 2016, learning about water scarcity in Bundelkhand during summers, he and his friend, then raised 8 lakh rupees by selling the photos of that very skate park photos.

He also assisted a family near Jama Masjid. "One of my friends called and asked if he could help to get the family a rented house. So the family said that they were originally from Rajasthan's Dholpur area and asked to help them in opening a grocery shop so that we could go back. My friend contributed 50,000 and I spent 15,000 to arrange that."

Empowering diverse voices

With his heart firmly set on inclusivity, Vicky embarked on a new endeavor called "Everyone is Good at Something", a platform which celebrated disable people. Traveling across India, he is capturing the journeys of differently-abled individuals, showcasing their stories through his lens. From runaway child to celebrated photographer, his journey mirrors the beauty of capturing life's moments through the lens of unwavering passion.