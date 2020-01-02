From NDA to Defence Chiefs: Common connection between all three heads of Indian Armed Forces

The Three Service Chiefs of Indian defence services, Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and newly appointed Indian Army chief Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane were course-mates in National Defense Academy (NDA).

All three service chiefs on Indian Armed Forces did the 56th course collectively from the National Defense Academy (NDA) in 1976.

This is the second time inside the recorded past of the Indian Army when the heads of the three armed forces are the cadets of the same batch of NDA.

In 1991, the then chiefs of three armed forces Army Chief Sunit Francis Rodriguez, Naval Chief Admiral Laxmi Narayan Ramdas and Air Chief Marshal Nirmal Chandra Suri were the batchmates of same NDA course.

According to the news reports, all three services heads of Indian Armed forces have a common Indian Air Force (IAF) connection as their fathers had served in it.

The National Defense Academy (NDA) is the joint institute of the Indian Armed Forces, where cadets of the all three services, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force train together before they go on to particular assistance foundations for additional pre-commissioning preparing. The NDA is situated in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra.