New Delhi, India

In a landmark achievement for Indian chess, 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju (better known as D Gukesh) won the 2024 World Chess Championship on Thursday (Dec 12), defeating defending champion Ding Liren of China. His win made him the second Indian ever to claim the championship, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Advertisment

Historic win for India and Chess

At just 18 years old, Gukesh has become the youngest player in history to win the World Chess Championship, a title that has long been dominated by players much older than him.

Gukesh’s remarkable victory has captured the attention of the global community, with several prominent tech leaders and public figures expressing their admiration and congratulations.

Advertisment

Also Read | India's D Gukesh beats China's Ding Liren to win 2024 World Chess Championship; becomes youngest champion

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise the young champion. "Congrats to Gukesh D, incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!!" he wrote.

Congrats to Gukesh D , incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!! ??? https://t.co/ON20QjcKmN — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 12, 2024 ×

Advertisment

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, replies with a simple "Congratulations."

PM Modi hails Gukesh’s triumph

After his victory, Gukesh also received a special message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to social media to congratulate Gukesh. "Historic and exemplary!" Modi wrote on X.

Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions… https://t.co/fOqqPZLQlr pic.twitter.com/Xa1kPaiHdg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2024 ×

(With inputs from agencies)