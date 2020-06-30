From Covid-19 guidelines to Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana: Highlights of PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, his sixth such televised address since the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation in the battle against Covid-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role," PM Modi said.

Here are the Highlights of PM Narendra Modi's speech

1: PM urged everyone to observe all the safety precautions: "This is a matter of concern. We had taken all precautions during the lockdown and now we have to take all necessary precautions, particularly those living in containment zones,".

2: In comparison to other countries, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Our death rate is under control. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role.

3: One Nation One Ration Card scheme is being actively worked upon. Such a ration card will help those who travel away from their home states.

4: We announced a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. Rs 31,000 crore have been deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families in the last 3 months.

5: PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, an extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crores.

6: Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, govt will provide free ration to 80 crore poor citizens. Each member of the family will get 5 kg of wheat or rice. Also, every family will get 1 Kg of whole chana per month. This will be free of cost.

7: "Be it central government, state governments, civil society, everyone has ensured that the poor don't go hungry," PM Modi said.

8: We are entering in Unlock 2. The festive season is at hand. Also is the season of cough and fever. We should take care of our health.

9: PM Modi expressed gratitude towards farmers and the honest taxpayers without whom the government would not have been able to provide help to the poor.

10: "Whether village Pradhan or country's Pradhan Mantri, no one is above rules," the Prime Minister emphasized.