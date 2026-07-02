/Fresh violence erupts in Manipur: Kuki, Naga Villages torched along Indo-Myanmar border

Fresh violence broke out in the Kamjong district of Manipur on Wednesday after several villages along the Indo-Myanmar border were reportedly set on fire, with Kuki and Naga organisations trading accusations over the attacks. Among the affected houses in the latest clash were Phaimol, a Kuki village, and Kongkan Thana and Shangkalok, both Tangkhul Naga villages.



Several media reports indicated that multiple houses were gutted by fire, triggering a fresh exchange of allegations between Kuki and Naga organisations, with each side blaming the other for carrying out coordinated attacks.



In a statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) alleged that Phaimol village was attacked by cadres of the NSCN-IM along with members of the Shanni Nationalities Army (SNA), an armed group based in Myanmar. KIM claimed the attackers crossed the Indo-Myanmar border early on Wednesday before setting the village ablaze.

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"What makes this incident particularly alarming is that the village had been under the protection of the Assam Rifles, whose personnel vacated the post only a day before the arson took place. The timing raises serious concerns regarding the security arrangements in vulnerable villages and necessitates an immediate and transparent inquiry into the circumstances that enabled the attack," the organisation said.



Meanwhile, officials of Naga village revealed a different version of the development, alleging that Kuki armed groups, including cadres of the Kuki National Army-B (KNA-B), were responsible for setting the houses on fire in Kongkan Thana and Shangkalok, two Tangkhul Naga villages near the international border.

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Deployment of security personnel

The organisations alleged that the attacks were carried out almost simultaneously and accused Kuki militant groups of intentionally fuelling tensions in the region. Naga village authorities called for the immediate deployment of sufficient security personnel, restoration of normalcy, and strict action against those responsible for targeting civilian villages.