Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, coupled with overnight rainfall in the plains, has brought an abrupt change in weather across the Valley, triggering a sharp dip in temperatures and intensifying the prevailing cold conditions.

The higher-altitude areas witnessed fresh snowfall, covering mountain peaks and upper reaches in a blanket of white, while several plain areas received light rainfall overnight, adding to the chill in the atmosphere.

The sudden weather shift has also disrupted traffic movement on key mountain roads, with authorities temporarily suspending vehicular movement on the Mughal Road, Gurez Road and Zojila Pass as a precautionary measure in view of slippery road conditions and snowfall. Commuters and travellers have been advised to check the latest traffic advisories before planning journeys towards these areas.



Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall has added to the tourist appeal of Kashmir, particularly Gulmarg, where visitors are thronging Kongdori and Apharwat to enjoy the snow-covered landscape. Tourists are also making the most of the popular Gondola cable car rides, giving a boost to winter tourism activities in the resort.

According to the Meteorological Department, the prevailing wet weather conditions are likely to continue until November 15. The forecast indicates the possibility of further snowfall in higher reaches, with heavy spells expected at some places, while the plains may continue to receive rainfall during the period.