Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue, health improving

India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with dengue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi. The hospital said that his condition was improving.

"He has been diagnosed with dengue but his platelet count is now increasing and his condition is improving," an AIIMS official said Saturday.

Manmohan Singh (89) was admitted to AIIMS hospital on Wednesday (October 13) after he complained of weakness following a fever

Singh has been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister.

Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

(With inputs from agencies)