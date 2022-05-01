For first time, king crow butterfly makes appearance in Indian state of Uttarakhand

For the first time, the king crow butterfly’s presence has been registered in Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.

This species of butterfly is quite uncommon, as per media reports.

In the state, around 450 butterfly species are already found. This addition will, however, be an attractive one. So, it is a significant discovery, they said.

Also Read: US fishermen catch 832-pound bluefin tuna in Gulf of Mexico, look to set new state record

The state forest department’s research wing found its presence at Bhujia Ghat area of Nainital, Chief Conservator of Forest (research) Sanjeev Chaturvedi said.

It is also important as it marks the western most recording of an uncommon species of butterfly after Katrania Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh, Chaturvedi added.

Earlier, the presence of this species was recorded in the northeast, where both of its subspecies, brown and blue, were found. In the south, the presence of its brown-coloured subspecies has been registered.

Watch: Indian PM Modi's Europe trip: India looks to boost ties with Europe

Bhujia Ghat is located at an altitude of 650 metres. Here, good quality sub-tropical forests are also located.

This development also shows that the local ecosystem and forests are in good health, he added.

This species feeds on poisonous or alkali-rich plants like milkweed. It also plays a big role in the reproduction and propagation of such plants.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)