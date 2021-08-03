Flights’ suspension from India, Pak, Bangladesh and Lanka to UAE extended till Aug 7 

The suspension of flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to UAE has been extended till August 7 and may get further extended, depending on the government’s directions.

In a statement, Etihad said, “Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until August 7, 2021.”

On its website, Abu Dhabi-based airline said, “This is an evolving situation, and this date may have to be extended in line with government mandates.”

Although official delegations, diplomatic missions, UAE nationals and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction, these passengers may have to quarantine themselves.

Currently, Etihad is operating normal commercial flights to all four countries. The airline said cargo will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.

Earlier, national carrier Etihad Airways informed that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2.

"We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities," Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)