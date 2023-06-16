Five foreign terrorists gunned down in early morning encounter in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Five terrorists that are believed to be from across the border were killed in an early morning encounter in a joint combing operation of the Indian Army and police in India’s northern Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place early Friday in Kupwara district, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The search of the area is underway, officials confirmed. Notably, this was one of the first major infiltration from this region.

"Five foreign terrorists were killed in the encounter. A search operation is going," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. #KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/h6aOuTuSj0 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 16, 2023 × The police and the army took action after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the Line of Control — a military control line between India- and Pakistan.

"An #encounter underway between terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

There has been a surge of terrorist activity lately near the India-Pakistan border.

It comes days after two terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Earlier this month on June 2, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the army and police after noticing suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri, a defence official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.