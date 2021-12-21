Five crucial states of India gear up for bellwether local polls

In India's five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, the stage is set for local elections (Legislative Assembly elections).

The Bharatiya Janata Party governs the first four, while the Congress governs the fifth.

Despite the fact that the dates have yet to be set, all political parties in the election-bound states have begun flexing their muscles.

The Legislative Assembly elections in India are held every 5 years in which the Indian electorate chooses the members of the Vidhan Sabha (or Legislative/State Assembly).

In March 2022, the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will finish their tenures.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's term is set to end in May.

Detail of terms of the Houses of upcoming election States

HOUSE/STATE FROM TO SEAT GOA 16.03.2017 15.03.2022 40 MANIPUR 20.03.2017 19.03.2022 60 UTTARAKHAND 24.03.2017 23.03.2022 70 PUNJAB 28.03.2017 27.03.2022 117 UTTAR PRADESH 15.05.2017 14.05.2022 403

The present partywise status of all five state assemblies in (based on 2017 results):



UTTAR PRADESH: Total seats 403 | 202 seats needed for a majority

Party Results BJP 312 SP 47 BSP 19 AD 9 INC 7 Others 9

PUNJAB: Total 117 seats | 59 seats needed for a majority

Party Result INC 77 AAP 20 SAD 15 BJP 3 Others 2

UTTARAKHAND: Total 70 seats | 36 seats needed for a majority

Party Results BJP 57 INC 11 IND 2

GOA: Total 40 seats | 21 seats needed for a majority

Party Results INC 17 BJP 13 IND 3 GFP 3 Others 4

Manipur: Total 60 seats | 31 seats needed for a majority