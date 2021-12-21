Five crucial states of India gear up for bellwether local polls

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Dec 21, 2021, 08:11 PM(IST)

File photo: The five states where polling for local elections will be held early next year include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

Next year, citizens will vote for a new local government, with polls in five states, including the country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, widely regarded as a forerunner to the 2024 election.

In India's five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, the stage is set for local elections (Legislative Assembly elections).

The Bharatiya Janata Party governs the first four, while the Congress governs the fifth.

Despite the fact that the dates have yet to be set, all political parties in the election-bound states have begun flexing their muscles. 

The Legislative Assembly elections in India are held every 5 years in which the Indian electorate chooses the members of the Vidhan Sabha (or Legislative/State Assembly).

In March 2022, the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will finish their tenures.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's term is set to end in May. 

Detail of terms of the Houses of upcoming election States

HOUSE/STATE FROM TO SEAT
GOA 16.03.2017 15.03.2022 40
MANIPUR 20.03.2017 19.03.2022 60
UTTARAKHAND 24.03.2017 23.03.2022 70
PUNJAB 28.03.2017 27.03.2022 117
UTTAR PRADESH 15.05.2017 14.05.2022 403

The present partywise status of all five state assemblies in (based on 2017 results):

UTTAR PRADESH: Total seats 403 | 202 seats needed for a majority

Party Results
BJP 312
SP 47
BSP 19
AD 9
INC 7
Others 9

PUNJAB: Total 117 seats | 59 seats needed for a majority

Party Result
INC 77
AAP 20
SAD 15
BJP 3
Others 2

UTTARAKHAND: Total 70 seats | 36 seats needed for a majority

Party Results
BJP 57
INC 11
IND 2

GOA: Total 40 seats | 21 seats needed for a majority

Party Results
INC 17
BJP 13
IND 3
GFP 3
Others 4

Manipur: Total 60 seats | 31 seats needed for a majority

Party Results
INC 28
BJP 21
TMC 1
Others 10

 

