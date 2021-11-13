Five Assam Rifles soldiers killed as convoy attacked in Manipur

Five soldiers including the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles and his two family members were killed in a terrorist attack on their convoy at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday.

Describing it as a cowardly attack, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon.

My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021 ×

"My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," India's defence minister added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state forces and paramilitary troops are already on their job to track down those behind the attack.

"The perpetrators will be brought to justice," the chief minister said on Twitter.

PM Modi also condemned the attack on the soldiers of Assam Rifles.

Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2021 ×

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and their 8-year-old son lost their lives in the terrorist attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Churachandpur.

The convoy was targeted by suspected People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) terrorists, a group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.