/Female teacher, booked for having sex with minor student, out on bail; court says it was 'consensual relationship'

A female teacher, 40, was granted bail in Mumbai after being booked for having a sexual relationship with one of her minor students. The teacher was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for engaging in sexual activities with her 16-year-old student. While granting the bail, the court said it was a “consensual relationship," as evidence. The teacher was allegedly assaulting the student multiple times for over a year and luring the student to five-star hotels. She even made him consume alcohol before engaging him in sexual activities. She was nabbed when the boy's parents lodged a complaint last month.

The special court for cases under POCSO Act noted that the female teacher had resigned last year after sexually assaulting the student. The court said the case has diluted the “student-teacher dynamic.” The special judge said the trial will take time to commence, so keeping the woman behind bars would not serve any purpose. The court released the woman, saying that she is the mother of two minor children.

The student referred to her as 'wife'

The female teacher denied all the allegations and said that the FIR was lodged on the student's mother's instruction, who disapproved of their relationship. The female treacher said in her plea that the boy was emotionally attached to her and used to refer to her as his "wife." She also claimed that he had sent her affectionate messages and handwritten notes, and had a tattoo of her name on his body. She further claimed that she resigned in April 2024 to distance herself from the boy and insisted that she would only meet him with his mother’s permission.