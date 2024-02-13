Watch: It's chock-a-block on fortified Delhi borders as farmers march towards capital

The vehicular traffic remained disrupted in the national capital on Tuesday (Feb 13) before the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, which was organised after their meeting with two cabinet ministers remained inconclusive.

In the videos shared by news agencies, vehicles were seen stuck in jams at the Delhi-Gurugram border because of restrictions on traffic movement alongside the borders. The traffic movement at Singhu, Ghazipur and Shambhu borders in New Delhi have also been restricted by the authorities. #WATCH | Heavy traffic snarl witnessed at Delhi-Noida Chilla border ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today. pic.twitter.com/PryL0CD0Dl — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024 × Barricading of borders

The police officials have enforced multi-layered barricading at these borders to restrict the protesting farmers from entering the national capital.

“Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border. If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely,” said Ankit Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), northeast district, while speaking to ANI. VIDEO | Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Traffic movement affected at Delhi-Gurugram border. pic.twitter.com/sOUiMS0VCp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024 × On Tuesday (Feb 13), more than 200 farmer unions will be marching towards the national capital.

"We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, while speaking to reporters on Monday (Feb 12).

India's Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, held the meeting with the farmers.

Watch: Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March: Thousands of agitating farmers en route to Delhi "The government always wants that we can resolve every issue through dialogue... We are still hopeful and we welcome talks," said Munda, as quoted by PTI.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) announced that more than 200 farmer unions will be moving towards New Delhi to press the central government to accept their demands.