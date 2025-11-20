/Fake ED arrest warrants? This is what Indian govt has done to ensure you don't fall victim to fraud

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday cautioned the public about the growing number of fraudulent summons being circulated in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for cheating and extortion. In a post on social media platform X, the Finance Ministry noted that these fake documents are crafted clearly to look identical to authentic ED notices, making them difficult for the public to detect.

What govt. planned to roll out for fake ED arrest warrants?

To address this issue, the ED has implemented a new system for issuing summons in which the updated notices are system-generated and come with a QR code and a unique passcode, allowing for quick and secure verification. In its effort to safeguard citizens from scammers posing as ED officials, the agency launched this upgraded summons system on October 8. The embedded QR code and passcode enable recipients to verify authenticity with ease.

Individuals can confirm whether ED summons are authentic or not by scanning the QR code printed on the document, else by visiting the official website of the ED. This initiative aims to enable the recipients to cross-check the authenticity of the summons they receive.

Reinforcing safety advisories, the Finance Ministry emphasised that it does not carry out digital or online arrests and urged citizens to stay vigilant and avoid being deceived by impostors.

"Summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate can be verified using the QR code printed on them or by visiting the official ED website. The ED does not conduct digital or online arrests. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters impersonating ED officials," the Finance Ministry's post added.