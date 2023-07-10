Eyes gouged out, tongue cut, private parts mutilated: Horrific killing of woman shocks India

Four men brutalised and beat a 45-year-old woman to death allegedly over a land dispute in the Khagaria district of the Indian state Bihar, said the police. The police have filed a case against the four accused men who have been absconding since the incident took place, said an official familiar with the matter on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the woman was busy sowing paddy in her field located in Mehandipur village. Soon, four bike-borne men came towards her and attacked her.

“Four people on two bikes beat up the woman while she was working on the farm, gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue and mutilated her private parts. She died on the spot,” an eyewitness was quoted by a police officer as saying.



The family members of the victim have accused five of their neighbours, who have been identified as Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh and Shyam Kumar Singh.



“The victim’s family is embroiled in a long-standing dispute over a portion of a five-bigha land with five of their neighbours. Nine years ago, the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were killed over the same dispute. The dispute is subjudice, and the accused are currently out on bail,” added the officer added.



“The nature of the murder indicates that the killers had deep-rooted hatred against the woman,” said station house officer (SHO) Amlesh Kumar.

FIR lodged against five accused

Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar, who reached Mehandipur village soon after the horrific incident took place, said, “Police have lodged an FIR against all five accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (for murder). A search operation has been launched to nab the accused who have been absconding since the incident took place on Saturday.”