Eyes gouged out, tongue cut, private parts mutilated: Horrific killing of woman shocks India
Story highlights
Four bike-borne men brutally attacked the woman when she was sowing paddy in her field in Mehandipur village
Four bike-borne men brutally attacked the woman when she was sowing paddy in her field in Mehandipur village
Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Four men brutalised and beat a 45-year-old woman to death allegedly over a land dispute in the Khagaria district of the Indian state Bihar, said the police.
The police have filed a case against the four accused men who have been absconding since the incident took place, said an official familiar with the matter on Sunday.
The incident happened on Saturday evening when the woman was busy sowing paddy in her field located in Mehandipur village. Soon, four bike-borne men came towards her and attacked her.
ALSO READ | Delhi: Man stabs minor girl more than 20 times, smashes her 'lifeless' body with stone slab
trending now
trending now
“Four people on two bikes beat up the woman while she was working on the farm, gouged her eyes out with a knife, cut her tongue and mutilated her private parts. She died on the spot,” an eyewitness was quoted by a police officer as saying.
The family members of the victim have accused five of their neighbours, who have been identified as Mahendra Singh, Rulo Singh, Rajdev Singh, Fulungi Singh and Shyam Kumar Singh.
“The victim’s family is embroiled in a long-standing dispute over a portion of a five-bigha land with five of their neighbours. Nine years ago, the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were killed over the same dispute. The dispute is subjudice, and the accused are currently out on bail,” added the officer added.
“The nature of the murder indicates that the killers had deep-rooted hatred against the woman,” said station house officer (SHO) Amlesh Kumar.
FIR lodged against five accused
Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar, who reached Mehandipur village soon after the horrific incident took place, said, “Police have lodged an FIR against all five accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (for murder). A search operation has been launched to nab the accused who have been absconding since the incident took place on Saturday.”
WATCH | Gravitas: Murderer cuts live-in partner into pieces | Feeds her to stray dogs
He added that the police have detained Rahul Kumar Singh, son of accused Mahendra Singh, for questioning in the case.
Meanwhile, protests were held by the local residents in the village after the killing as they blocked National Highway 31 and refused to cremate the body of the woman till the police nab all the accused. However, the villagers later agreed to withdraw their agitation after police officials assured them of stringent action against the culprits.
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE