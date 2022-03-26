Explained: What led to failure of ISRO's GISAT-1 launch onboard GSLV Mk 2 in 2021

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
Chennai Published: Mar 26, 2022, 12:55 PM(IST)

This file photo shows ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-mark III-M1), being launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of southern Andhra Pradesh state. Photograph:( AFP )

According to ISRO's initial analysis on launch day, it was caused due to 'a technical anomaly in the cryogenic stage'.

The Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) has revealed that leakage in a crucial valve connected to the fuel tank eventually led to the failure of the GISAT-1 mission.

On August 12, 2021, the launch of GISAT-1, an earth observations satellite onboard India's GSLV Mk 2 rocket had failed barely 350 seconds after its launch from India's spaceport.

According to ISRO's initial analysis on launch day, it was caused due to "a technical anomaly in the cryogenic stage". However, the Indian space agency has now made public their Failure Analysis Committee(FAC) report and pinpointed the reason for the failure.

