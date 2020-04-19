EXCLUSIVE: Mission has set up teams to reach out to Indians stranded, says Indian envoy to UK

As COVID crisis impacts the UK in a major way, the Indian mission in the UK is reaching out to the Indian community in several ways including working with diaspora organisation to provide subsidised accommodation and food to stranded Indians.

Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Indian High commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam said, the Indian mission has set up a team of officers at the mission who are in touch with Indians who need medical assistance and for Indian students, "guidance is in place for their non-eviction".

The envoy also said Indian won't be unfairly penalised and UK visas stand extended for May 31.

Sidhant Sibal: How are India and UK collaborating on COVID-19 crisis?

Ruchi Ghanashyam: India and the UK are working closely to address the humanitarian crisis emanating from COVID-19 pandemic and to find ways to minimize the impact of this crisis on our economies. India has supplied essential medicines such as paracetamol for the friendly people of the UK despite increasing domestic demand for medicines in India. India has also extended full support to the UK government’s evacuation efforts to bring British citizens back. These steps underline India’s commitment to work with the UK during this unprecedented crisis. I thank the UK government for responding to our call to help Indian citizens, including a large number of students, stranded in the UK whose visas were expiring. Clear guidance has been made available to Indian citizens in the UK for extension of their visas. Guidance is also available for international students regarding their stay in university hostels and helpful guidance is in place for their non-eviction. India and the UK are strategic partners and work closely in multilateral fora including the G20, to address global concerns and challenges. Recently, on March 26, India and the UK attended the Extraordinary G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Summit saw G20 commitment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguard the global economy. We consult each other, as required, on issues concerning a collective G20 response to COVID-19 challenge.



SS: How is the Indian mission taking care of the Indians and many students stranded in the country and the city of London?

RG: Thousands of Indian citizens including students, short term visa holder professionals, businesspersons and tourists, and many others are unable to go back to India due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The main challenges facing the High Commission were to be able to address concerns of the stranded Indians which related to accommodation, food, medicines/healthcare, and visa extension.

Two emergency helplines: +44 7768765035 / +44 7739363521 and two emails - inf.london@mea.gov.in / info.london@mea.gov.in are kept operational 24X7. We are also in touch with Indian citizens through our website, Twitter and Facebook.

High Commission is updating Indian citizens in the UK about advisories issued by the government of India and the UK on various issues such as visa extension, COVID-19 helpline of NHS, UK Government’s guidelines about non-eviction policy, and visa extension guidelines, which are of interest to our people in these circumstances.

Given that Indian citizens in need of accommodation and food are spread across the UK, the High Commission has worked with diaspora organisations, student associations, community support groups and individuals across the UK so that assistance may be provided to stranded Indian citizens in terms of subsidised accommodation and food. I am deeply touched that a large number of such organisations, associations and establishments in the UK have come forward to help stranded Indian nationals, including Indian students, in need of assistance with food or reasonably priced accommodation. Details of such associations and establishments are available on our website or social media platforms. Mission’s officers are in touch with these help groups and organizations. There are also challenges that people face in accessing medical services. Indians on short term visits to UK ran out of their prescription medicines and found that their Indian prescriptions are not valid in the UK. Other Indian citizens approached us requiring other medical help. To address these challenges, we approached the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO). We now have a list of multiple options for medical assistance. The first option is medical help through BAPIO. The second is of telephonic consultation through Jain Vishwa Bharti – a registered charity. The third option is a private hospital which can provide consultation through an app and also have the service of medicine delivery in 24 hours. The mission’s panel doctors also help Indians and provide medical guidance. These options are helpful to stranded Indians as the National Health Service of UK is under tremendous stress due to COVID19 outbreak. NHS has also issued clear guidance regarding testing/ treatment for COVID19. We have set up a team of officers in the High Commission to stay in touch with the Indian citizens who need medical assistance. In these times, anxiety and stress are very natural. We have, therefore, put up videos and other advisories of the AYUSH Ministry to guide people about the simple preventive measures available to them in the Indian traditional medicinal system. Yoga is also an effective stress buster and a potent system to boost overall health. Videos from ‘Yoga with Modi’ on YouTube have been made available on our social media platforms. We hope that people will use these to boost health and well-being.

SS: What do you have to say on visa issues are something that has been a worry for Indians? And how much pressure Indian mission is under, given that globally we have seen how Indian diplomats are risking lives in worst impacted areas?

RS: Expiry of visas has been among the main concerns of Indians in the UK in the wake of COVID19 related travel restrictions. The High Commission worked with the UK authorities at the very beginning of the lockdown for extension of visas of short-term visitors and individuals stranded due to COVID19 related travel restrictions. Foreign office has given us an assurance that 'Indian nationals in the UK do not need to be concerned about their immigration status. No one will be unfairly penalised for events beyond their control as a result of COVID-19. I appreciate that the UK government has extended visas till 31st May 2020 and have issued clear guidance in this regard. We remain in regular touch with the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office to address any challenges faced by our nationals in the UK.