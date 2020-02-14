India will never forget their martyrdom: PM Modi tweets on one year of Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted out on the first anniversary of the ghastly Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The prime minister paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome attack and called them "exceptional individuals".

"India will never forget their martyrdom," PM Modi posted.

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," he tweeted out.

In pics: Pulwama attack - A timeline of events

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020 ×

Last year on February 14, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed when an explosives-laden jeep hit a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama. The jeep was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adeel Ahmed Dar.