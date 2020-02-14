Pulwama attack: Timeline of events

On February 14, 2019, a CRPF bus was hit by a suicide bomber killing over 40 soldiers, a few days later the Indian Air Force retaliated targeting JeM camps at Balakot in PoK.
A convoy of CRPF personnel passing through the Pulwama district was targeted by a suicide bomber on February 14, 2019. An explosive-filled vehicle rammed into the convoy, killing over 40 soldiers.
Hafiz Saeed's Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.
(Photograph:Agencia EFE)
India's ministery of external affairs accused Pakistan for the Pulwama attack.
However, Pakistan denied involvement in any terrorist activity.
Jammu witnessed curfews as a precautionary measure after protests over the Pulwama terror attack. Military forces were deployed to maintain law and order.
India launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan where envoys of 25 countries were briefed on the Pulwama attack carried out by JeM.
At least seven people were detained from Pulwama with alleged connections with JeM.
(Photograph:ANI)
Political parties unanimously passed a resolution to support the security forces, soon after which customs duty on all Pakistani goods was increased to 200 per cent.
As India upped the ante, foreign minister of Pakistan assured that they were more than willing to cooperate and find the persons responsible for the attack provided India is willing to share evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the lethal attack.
(Photograph:Reuters)
General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon issued a warning which said, "Anyone who picks up a gun in the Valley will be killed."
Visa applications for Pakistan shooters for ISSF Shooting World Cup were rejected by India.
Prime Minister Imran Khan fueled the fires by stating that his country will not think twice before retaliating in the face of any military action by India.
(Photograph:ANI)
Pakistan accused India of threatening regional security, while Jamaat-e-Islami leaders were detained amid speculations of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Modi said that the fight is for Kashmir. "Kashmiris have suffered the most due to terrorism, and the rest of the country must stand in their support," he added.
(Photograph:ANI)
Indian Air Force jets carried out strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on February 26 as a retaliation against the Pulwama attack.
Vijay Gokhale, the Foreign Secretary confirmed the attack and said that the IAF "struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot" in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, adding that a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and jihadis were eliminated.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
The next day on February 27, Pakistan jets including F-16s entered India's airspace.
After a dog fight, IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan's MiG fell in PoK after it brought down a Pakistan F-16 fighter jet.
A statement was released by Pakistan claimed to have captured two IAF pilots, though the statement was later revised to one IAF pilot as it released a video of the IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.
Imran Khan defended the violation of Indian airspace, saying that the purpose was to demonstrate Pakistan's right to defend itself and not to cause casualties.
Khan, in a televised address to Pakistani citizens, urged his Indian counterpart to sit together and resolve issues through dialogue and declared he would be releasing Wg Cdr Abhinandan.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Due to mounting pressure on an international scale, Pakistan agreed to release the captured IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan.
In India, a press conference was held in which the chiefs of three services presented proof of American-built Pakistan F-16s being used against India during the February 27 airstrike.
(Photograph:IANS)