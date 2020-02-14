Pulwama attack: Timeline of events

February 15, 2019

India's ministery of external affairs accused Pakistan for the Pulwama attack.

However, Pakistan denied involvement in any terrorist activity.

Jammu witnessed curfews as a precautionary measure after protests over the Pulwama terror attack. Military forces were deployed to maintain law and order.

India launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan where envoys of 25 countries were briefed on the Pulwama attack carried out by JeM.

At least seven people were detained from Pulwama with alleged connections with JeM.

(Photograph:ANI)